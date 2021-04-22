Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.92

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.92 and last traded at $40.90, with a volume of 11098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.56.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average is $33.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -127.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.31 million. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,998,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $423,802,000 after purchasing an additional 79,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,007,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 461,227 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after acquiring an additional 183,954 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2,138.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,094,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,228,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after purchasing an additional 76,347 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

