Stewardship Advisors LLC Buys 10,216 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,216 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up about 1.9% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,780,159. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.30 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.55.

