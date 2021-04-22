Stewardship Advisors LLC Purchases 6,336 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $417.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $419.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.