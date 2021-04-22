Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $67.14 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $70.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In related news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 64,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $3,769,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $70,145,393.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

