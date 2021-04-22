Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $70.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 43,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $2,920,429.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 120,811 shares in the company, valued at $8,070,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,252,277 shares in the company, valued at $72,895,044.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.