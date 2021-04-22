Stipend (SPD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $299,307.93 and approximately $212.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 47.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,956.43 or 1.00289173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00037844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00011801 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.15 or 0.00553210 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.47 or 0.01039210 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.27 or 0.00383725 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.52 or 0.00150587 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

