STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE STM opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
