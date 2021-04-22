STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

NYSE STM opened at $37.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.53. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.