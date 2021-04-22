Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 22nd (ACQ, ANTM, CMMC, CP, CS, CSU, CU, D.UN, EQB, HBM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 22nd:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$40.00 to C$55.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by Truist from $425.00 to $450.00.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target raised by Haywood Securities from C$3.50 to C$5.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$515.00 to C$511.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was given a C$500.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$540.00 to C$525.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1,800.00 to C$1,900.00.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was given a C$24.00 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$146.00 to C$149.00.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$12.00 to C$14.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its target price raised by TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) was given a C$11.00 price target by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$19.00.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $190.00 to $220.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$67.00 to C$68.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by Cfra from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price increased by ATB Capital from C$62.00 to C$64.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$68.00 to C$70.00.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$64.00 to C$65.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$61.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$55.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$57.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.48 to C$3.57.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $42.00 to $46.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$74.00 to C$75.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$64.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$67.00 to C$71.00.

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its target price raised by Truist to $85.00.

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$2.30 to C$2.80.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target raised by MKM Partners from $105.00 to $117.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$15.75 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) was given a C$5.25 price target by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target increased by Truist from $139.00 to $1,315.00.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target raised by Truist from $56.00 to $60.00.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) was given a C$145.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $160.00.

