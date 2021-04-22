Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ACO.X, AIH, ALSSF, ALYA, AMCR, ARCO, ARGX, ASMIY, ASML, ATHA)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by analysts at CSFB from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CSFB currently has C$46.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$45.00.

Get ATCO Ltd alerts:

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amcor plc engages in developing and producing packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care and other products. Amcor plc, formerly known as Bemis Company Inc., is based in ZURICH, Switzerland. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Athira Pharma Inc. is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration. Athira Pharma Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and microbiome related conditions. The company’s product pipeline consists of MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency and AZX1101, a recombinant enzyme for the prevention of hospital-acquired C.difficile infections. Azurrx Biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$43.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Nomura Real Estate (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities.

Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.