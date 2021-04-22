Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ACO.X, CENX, CP, CS, DOL, FM, HBM, ICAD, JAMF, LGO)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$45.00 target price on the stock.

Get ATCO Ltd alerts:

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Century Aluminum for the first quarter of 2021 have been stable over the past month. Century Aluminum is likely to benefit from its actions to reduce operating costs. It should also gain from higher global demand for aluminum, supported by strong manufacturing activities. Efforts to lower debt level are also encouraging. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year. However, the company faces headwind from higher alumina costs which are expected to hurt margins. Additionally, Century Aluminum has to pay a high price for power at Mt. Holly, which is not sustainable in the long run. Moreover, power costs are expected to rise in the first quarter due to weather-driven rise in domestic energy prices and seasonal issues. The company’s stretched valuation is another concern. “

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)

had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$560.00 price target on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$4.25 target price on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$68.00 price target on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$13.00 price target on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF). They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Largo Resources (TSE:LGO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$25.00 target price on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$66.00 price target on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$47.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$51.00 price target on the stock.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They currently have a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $165.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Travelers’ first-quarter earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Shares have outperformed the industry in a year. The insurer boasts a strong market presence in auto, homeowners’ insurance, commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with an impressive inorganic growth story. High retention rate, increase in new business and positive renewal premium change bode well. Its commercial businesses continue to perform well owing to market stability. It remains optimistic about its personal line of business, given growth at the profitable agency auto and homeowners business. It generates sufficient capital to boost shareholder value and aims mid-teens core return on equity over time. However, exposure to cat loss induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs weigh on margin expansion and high leverage ratio is a concern.”

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.