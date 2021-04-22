Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ADBE, ALLO, APDN, DLTNF, DRIO, GRUSF, GWRE, JAMF, KARO, MIDD)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $0.68 target price on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Investec initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

