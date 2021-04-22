Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ADBE, ALLO, APDN, DLTNF, DRIO, GRUSF, GWRE, JAMF, KARO, MIDD)

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

Delta 9 Cannabis (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research.

Cowen Inc assumed coverage on shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a $0.68 target price on the stock.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Investec initiated coverage on shares of Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

