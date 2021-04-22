Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ASML, IAG, NMRK, NRIM, NVMI, NVT, OCDDY, OCSL, OCUP, ODT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 22nd:

ASML (EPA:ASML) was given a €630.00 ($741.18) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newmark Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate advisory firm. The Company offers services and products which includes investment sales, debt and structured finance and loan sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory and loan servicing. Newmark Group, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocado Group PLC is an online grocery retailer. It provides home delivery items which include food and drink, toiletries, household goods, toys and games, baby products, pet care, health and medicines and beauty and clothing. Ocado Group PLC is headquartered in Hatfield, United Kingdom. “

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

Orient Overseas (International) (OTCMKTS:OROVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orient Overseas (International) Limited through its subsidiaries operates as a provider of container transport and logistics services. Its principal business activities include container transport and logistics services, ports and terminals, and property investment. The Company also provides freight management services, extensive domestic distribution services and supply-chain management. It also operates container terminals which forms an integral part of its international containerized transportation business. Orient Overseas (International) Limited is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong. “

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers medical research, gene therapy and inherited disorder treatment services which transforms the lives of patients with serious and life-threatening rare diseases through autologous ex vivo gene therapies. Orchard Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oxford BioMedica Plc is a gene and cell therapy company which focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica Plc is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom. “

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

