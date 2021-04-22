Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for April, 22nd (AFRM, BE, BP, CMCSA, CSCO, IQV, JKS, MIDD, MPC, NEXA)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, April 22nd:

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $80.00 target price on the stock.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP)

was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $61.00 target price on the stock.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $250.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $180.00.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) was upgraded by analysts at CL King from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $69.00 target price on the stock.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50.

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $146.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $95.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $112.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $14.00 target price on the stock.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $66.00 target price on the stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $96.00 target price on the stock.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating. MKM Partners currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $75.00.

