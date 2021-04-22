Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,362% compared to the typical volume of 52 call options.

Shares of OGE opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $35.24.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. Analysts predict that OGE Energy will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 74.54%.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,581,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $46,716,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $22,678,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,547,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,537,000 after acquiring an additional 451,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,301.6% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 451,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,380,000 after acquiring an additional 419,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

