Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Neurocrine Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.
In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.
