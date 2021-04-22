Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Neurocrine Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,125 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,121% compared to the average volume of 256 call options.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.33 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.68.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,855.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock worth $2,740,985. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,804,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 528,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,656,000 after acquiring an additional 399,834 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,755,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,006,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares in the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

