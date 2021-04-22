Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Protalix BioTherapeutics Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,791 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 99 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLX. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $263.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.87. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $7.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.62.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.99 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso, a plant cell expressed recombinant glucocerebrosidase enzyme for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

