Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Global Blood Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 845 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 829% compared to the typical volume of 91 put options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,324,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

GBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.05.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $42.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.39. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.89 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. Research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

