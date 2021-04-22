StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.38, but opened at $63.90. StoneX Group shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 1,162 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.
In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.
StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
