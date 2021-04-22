StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Shares Gap Down to $65.38

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.38, but opened at $63.90. StoneX Group shares last traded at $63.89, with a volume of 1,162 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $851,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $846,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $488,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.