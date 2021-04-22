STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $36.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as high as $35.73 and last traded at $35.69, with a volume of 17023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.40.

STOR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in STORE Capital by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. Research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

