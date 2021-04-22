STRAKS Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $118,178.51 and approximately $88.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,584.39 or 0.04700339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.99 or 0.00514689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $957.60 or 0.01741631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00701743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.87 or 0.00559930 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00070846 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $245.42 or 0.00446355 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.64 or 0.00246689 BTC.

STRAKS Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for STRAKS is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

STRAKS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars.

