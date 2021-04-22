Stratec (SBS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stratec (ETR: SBS) in the last few weeks:

4/7/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stratec was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stratec was given a new €102.00 ($120.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Stratec was given a new €130.00 ($152.94) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Stratec was given a new €151.00 ($177.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SBS stock traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €109.00 ($128.24). 4,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,253. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €114.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €120.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.51, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Stratec SE has a 52 week low of €74.50 ($87.65) and a 52 week high of €145.00 ($170.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 52.61.

STRATEC SE designs and manufactures automation and instrumentation solutions in the fields of in-vitro diagnostics and life sciences in Germany and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Instrumentation, Diatron, and Smart Consumables. The Instrumentation segment designs and manufactures automated analyzer systems, including service parts and consumables for clinical diagnostics and biotechnology customers.

