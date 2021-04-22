Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.70 Million

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post sales of $385.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $385.50 million and the highest is $385.90 million. Stride reported sales of $268.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.01. Stride has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,362 shares of company stock worth $6,645,249 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LRN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 107.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stride by 820.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,915,000 after acquiring an additional 301,701 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

