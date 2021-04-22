Strike (STRK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $372,522.00

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Strike has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $48.19 or 0.00090229 BTC on major exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $124.52 million and approximately $372,522.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.14 or 0.00065799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00279931 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00027280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $547.81 or 0.01025794 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.25 or 0.00695190 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,196.70 or 1.01485615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

