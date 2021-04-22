StrongHands Reaches Market Cap of $1.42 Million (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One StrongHands coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $895.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000585 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000095 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,476,484,777 coins and its circulating supply is 17,063,290,423 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.