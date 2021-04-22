Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 3.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $30,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam raised its position in Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,557. The stock has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $243.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $171.75 and a 1 year high of $264.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.26. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

