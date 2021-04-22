Stryker (NYSE:SYK) versus Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Head to Head Survey

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stryker and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 6 14 1 2.76 Beyond Air 0 0 1 0 3.00

Stryker presently has a consensus target price of $238.48, suggesting a potential downside of 9.73%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Beyond Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Air is more favorable than Stryker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of Stryker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Stryker shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.66, indicating that its stock price is 166% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stryker and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $14.88 billion 6.68 $2.08 billion $8.26 31.98 Beyond Air $1.39 million 78.26 -$19.94 million ($1.53) -3.47

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 12.35% 20.94% 8.77% Beyond Air N/A -152.25% -99.76%

Summary

Stryker beats Beyond Air on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

