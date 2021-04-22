Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Acquired by Touchstone Capital Inc.

Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. comprises 6.2% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Touchstone Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,376.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,325.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $70.02. 2,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,957. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $90.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.83 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $169.26 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

