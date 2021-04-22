Subsea 7 (SUBCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Subsea 7 to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. On average, analysts expect Subsea 7 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Subsea 7 alerts:

SUBCY stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%.

SUBCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Subsea 7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Subsea 7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subsea 7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.