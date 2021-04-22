Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.8% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,877,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.4% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 170,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 144,456 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,703,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$51.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,626. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

