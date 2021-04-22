Successful Portfolios LLC Makes New $1.55 Million Investment in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,454.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,099. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92.

