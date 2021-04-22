Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 4.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.30 during midday trading on Thursday. 749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,182. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $51.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

