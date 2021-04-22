Successful Portfolios LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,495 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.01. 4,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.84 and a 12-month high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

