Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 2,360 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Successful Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.51. The company had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,984. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $95.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31.

