Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,352 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Visa by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 54,115 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 21,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,572,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $227.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.13 and a 200 day moving average of $208.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.92 and a 12-month high of $228.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

