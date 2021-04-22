Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Sells 817 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 89.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.5% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,164.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,278.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,122.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,869.92. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,230.38 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.