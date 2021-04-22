SUKU Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.66 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $76.49 million and approximately $391,898.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00065404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.34 or 0.00092564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.39 or 0.00675974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048567 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.38 or 0.07511745 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.