Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar Sells 62,000 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $4,284,461.25.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 150,125 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $3,082,066.25.

Shares of SUMO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.13. 857,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.72. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at about $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after purchasing an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

