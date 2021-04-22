Sun Life Financial Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$69.23.

SLF stock opened at C$65.70 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$43.04 and a one year high of C$65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.46 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$59.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,328.64. Insiders have sold 66,984 shares of company stock valued at $4,151,598 in the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.