SUN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $279.93 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last week, SUN has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $188.30 million and approximately $279.93 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be bought for approximately $37.87 or 0.00068970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.49 or 0.00283182 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00027284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.82 or 0.01046849 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.91 or 0.00691887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,535.81 or 0.99319916 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

