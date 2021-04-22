Sundar Pichai Sells 3,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $25.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,267.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,955. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,232.20 and a 1-year high of $2,318.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,138.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,882.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 76,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 38,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,342.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

