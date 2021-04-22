Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Sunnova Energy International worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 5,495.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 547.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,478,000 after acquiring an additional 308,770 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 437,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 301,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $3,192,357.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,290.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,923 shares of company stock worth $7,728,390 over the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of NOVA opened at $37.63 on Thursday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $38.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

