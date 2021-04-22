Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $40.06. Approximately 28,240 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,481,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.63.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.