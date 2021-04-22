Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Plans $0.83 Quarterly Dividend

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%.

Sunoco has a payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Sunoco to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.3%.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of SUN stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $33.65. 387,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. Sunoco has a one year low of $21.38 and a one year high of $34.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.