SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner Sells 58,500 Shares

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,588,271.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SPWR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,484,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,311,438. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

