SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.27.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,168 shares of company stock worth $11,054,702 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $27.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

