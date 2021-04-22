Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.53 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.53 million and $4.55 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.57 or 0.04781869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00067052 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,834,775 coins and its circulating supply is 314,495,993 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

