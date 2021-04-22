SuperFarm (SUPER) Reaches Market Cap of $222.15 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $222.15 million and approximately $12.38 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00003994 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00715360 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015696 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

