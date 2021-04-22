SuperLauncher Price Up 12% Over Last Day (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last week, SuperLauncher has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $450,108.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00059312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.07 or 0.00277802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003586 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00025532 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.52 or 0.00969874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,739.27 or 0.99359339 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.59 or 0.00636409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,284 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.