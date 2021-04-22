SureRemit Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113,691.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 37.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $7.48 million and $113,691.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

