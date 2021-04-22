Suretly (SUR) Price Up 18.5% This Week

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $68,221.58 and $2,149.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00069417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00019874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00709525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,121.22 or 0.07945949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00049562 BTC.

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

